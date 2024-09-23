Free Trial
→ What the Fed Isn’t Telling You About This Rate Cut (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Down 6.2%

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Smith Douglas Homes logo with Finance background

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $35.16. 87,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 150,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

→ 320 hedge funds just sold this stock (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Smith Douglas Homes right now?

Before you consider Smith Douglas Homes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smith Douglas Homes wasn't on the list.

While Smith Douglas Homes currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link below to learn more about how your portfolio could bloom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Election Shocker: Trump Won't See This Coming
If you suspect Democrats will play dirty games in this election… You are RIGHT! Executive Order 14019 ha...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsored
10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk penny stocks. We've all played with them at one time or another, buying shares of a company trading...
MarketBeat
Investing Legend Warns: “Disturbing Event Is Coming to America”
America Repeats Act That's Destroyed Stock Markets For 200 Years The Fed has now repeated a mistake that ce...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
A highlight of every earnings season is the announcement of share buybacks. A share buyback is a corporate fin...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Are Still Long-Term Winners
It's hard to believe that two years ago, many of us had never heard of ChatGPT. But for the last 18 months, in...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines