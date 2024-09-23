Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Down 6.2%

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $35.16. 87,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 150,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smith Douglas Homes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smith Douglas Homes wasn't on the list.

While Smith Douglas Homes currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here