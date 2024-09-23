Bank of America Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $96.00

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the Internet company based in Singapore's stock. Bank of America's target price points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of SE stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.08. 3,984,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,002. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,782.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

