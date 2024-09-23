SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $96.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.71, but opened at $87.77. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $89.52, with a volume of 1,422,747 shares traded.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dbs Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SEA by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Stock Up 3.8 %

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,782.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here