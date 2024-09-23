Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 253,119 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 253,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $210,088.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,297,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,907,159.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 1,000,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $870,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $69,247.80.

On Friday, September 13th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $172,160.56.

SES AI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SES stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.43.

SES AI (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company's stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

