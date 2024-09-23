Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.17

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.17 and last traded at $93.17, with a volume of 5832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Get Stifel Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stifel Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stifel Financial wasn't on the list.

While Stifel Financial currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here