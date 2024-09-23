Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $91.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southern traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $90.39, with a volume of 1103513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.70.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern's payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

