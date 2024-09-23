Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $87.00

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the asset manager's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.46.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.83. 60,999 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,075. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

