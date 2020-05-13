Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $178.72, but opened at $184.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $188.19, with a volume of 3,374,877 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $162.54.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $895,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $77,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 708,334 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".