Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $21.10

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $20.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,556 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $1,723,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $759,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

