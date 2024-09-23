Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.91 and last traded at $153.45. Approximately 479,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,023,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.75.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average is $154.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target's payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Target by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,574 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,256 shares of the retailer's stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here