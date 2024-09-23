Free Trial
→ Biden’s Capital Gains Tax to Devastate Savings! (From Golden Crest) (Ad)

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.28

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Tuya logo with Computer and Technology background

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 144066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $668.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Tuya Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 59.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 247,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company's stock.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tuya right now?

Before you consider Tuya, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tuya wasn't on the list.

While Tuya currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink, or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Biden’s Capital Gains Tax to Devastate Savings!
Don't let the corrupt elites dictate your future—ACT NOW! This guide is your first step towards financial inde...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
7 Retail Stocks to Buy for a Back-to-School Surge
Advice like “skate where the puck is going" may sound like billboard investing, but there's a lot of tru...
MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
7 Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Possible September Rate Cut
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is a 57% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest r...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
15 REITs That Wall Street Analysts Love in Today's Market
There are more than 200 publicly-traded real-estate investment trusts (REITs) that you can buy through your br...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Fed Walking a Tightrope with Rate Cuts
Is Palantir Heading for a $50 Price Target?
Rate Cuts Fuel Volatility: How Long Could it Last?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines