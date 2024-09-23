Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.28

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 144066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $668.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Tuya Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 59.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 247,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company's stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

