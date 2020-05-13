Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $61,355.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00.

NYSE TWTR traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. 19,372,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,625,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a "mixed" rating to a "negative" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twitter by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,788,624 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 167,170 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

