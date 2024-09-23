Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.43. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 693,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 24,302.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company's stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

