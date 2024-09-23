Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.82. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,326,454 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.57.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

