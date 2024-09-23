Free Trial
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

September 23, 2024
Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.44. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 174,956 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

