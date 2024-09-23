United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.1%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.85 and last traded at $128.48. 634,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,267,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

