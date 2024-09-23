Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.6% Higher

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $287.00 and last traded at $286.49. Approximately 775,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,168,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.22.

Visa Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day moving average is $273.40. The company has a market cap of $527.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

