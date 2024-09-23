JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $15.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.17.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 6,153,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,264,854. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vale by 16,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vale by 111.1% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

