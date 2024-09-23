Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vale traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 6,153,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,264,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VALE. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vale by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale's previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale's payout ratio is 64.09%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

