Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 0.7%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.13 and last traded at $107.13. 6,678,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,632,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $104.50.

Vistra Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company's stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 633.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

