Royal Bank of Canada Increases Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $46.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the cell phone carrier's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.91.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,836,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,926 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

