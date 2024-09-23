Scotiabank Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $133.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.50. 146,935 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,285. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. Welltower has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,794,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL, a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

