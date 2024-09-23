Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.43 and last traded at $56.52. Approximately 384,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 561,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,697 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Winnebago Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Winnebago Industries wasn't on the list.

While Winnebago Industries currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here