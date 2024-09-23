Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the retailer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 969,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,466,422. The stock's 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,369,039 shares of company stock worth $959,826,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 85,145 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.2% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 110,054 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,833 shares of the retailer's stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

