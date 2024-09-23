Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.9% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $117.50. 2,622,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,801,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $460.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

