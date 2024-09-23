ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $20.06

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $20.72. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,092,957 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

