Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 81,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session's volume of 134,133 shares.The stock last traded at $9.37 and had previously closed at $9.18.

Cybin Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cybin stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company's stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

