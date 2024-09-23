Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Get Free Report) TSE: DML were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 6,462,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,582,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Get Denison Mines alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised Denison Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $2.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Trading Up 5.3 %

The business's 50-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Get Free Report) TSE: DML last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,327,927 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,590,966 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company's stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Denison Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Denison Mines wasn't on the list.

While Denison Mines currently has a "Strong Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here