Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Down 4.6%

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Sky Harbour Group logo with Aerospace background

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.41. 22,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The stock has a market cap of $843.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company's stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company's stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

