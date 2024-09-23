Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Uranium Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,303 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,394 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 4,873,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155,516. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

