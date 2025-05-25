O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,237 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,102 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,570 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $10,885,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,043.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,764 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 980,758 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

