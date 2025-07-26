Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This is a 361.5% increase from Oak Valley Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

OVLY stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $232.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 152,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,778,530.08. This represents a 1.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

