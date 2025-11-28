Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Up 0.4% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Oakley Capital Investments logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Share movement: OCI rose 0.4% to GBX 556 on Friday, while volume fell about 73% to 74,612 shares versus the average 274,228.
  • Key financials: Market cap £945.6m, P/E 32.42 and beta 0.69; last quarter EPS was GBX 43, with ROE 7.17% and net margin 88.84%, and analysts project roughly GBX 108.10 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Strategy: Oakley Capital Investments is a Specialist Fund Segment vehicle providing shareholders private-equity exposure through Oakley Capital Funds across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oakley Capital Investments.

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI - Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 556 and last traded at GBX 556. 74,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 274,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £945.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 557.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 537.56.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 43 earnings per share for the quarter. Oakley Capital Investments had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 88.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oakley Capital Investments will post 108.0962801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement. Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oakley Capital Investments Right Now?

Before you consider Oakley Capital Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oakley Capital Investments wasn't on the list.

While Oakley Capital Investments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines