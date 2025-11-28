Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Up 0.4% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI - Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 556 and last traded at GBX 556. 74,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 274,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £945.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 557.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 537.56.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 43 earnings per share for the quarter. Oakley Capital Investments had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 88.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oakley Capital Investments will post 108.0962801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement. Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

