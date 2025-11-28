Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Shares of Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 349 shares.The stock last traded at $20.3750 and had previously closed at $20.40.

Obayashi Trading Down 0.8%

The business's fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Obayashi had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

