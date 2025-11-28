Free Trial
Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • EPS beat but revenue miss: Obayashi reported $0.39 EPS vs. a $0.27 consensus (beat by $0.12) while quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion fell short of the $4.53 billion estimate, with a net margin of 6.64% and ROE of 9.41%.
  • Modest volume uptick and stable valuation: Trading volume rose about 10% to 383 shares as the stock traded near $20.38 (down ~0.8%), and the company shows a $14.78 billion market cap, P/E of 12.89, low beta (0.34) and 50/200‑day moving averages of $17.48/$16.18.
Shares of Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 349 shares.The stock last traded at $20.3750 and had previously closed at $20.40.

Obayashi Trading Down 0.8%

The business's fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Obayashi had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

