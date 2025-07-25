Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session's volume of 375 shares.The stock last traded at $14.69 and had previously closed at $15.25.

Obayashi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Obayashi had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

