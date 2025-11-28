Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Trading Up 12.7% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
OBOOK logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of OBOOK surged 12.7%, trading as high as $8.20 and last at $8.01, on a volume of 47,090 shares—about a 77% drop versus its average session volume.
  • The board approved a $10.0 million stock buyback—up to roughly 1.6% of outstanding shares—which commonly signals management believes the stock may be undervalued.
  • Wall Street Zen upgraded OBOOK to a hold rating, and the company describes itself as a blockchain-focused provider aiming to transform enterprise data management and global fund flows.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Shares of OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS - Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.01. 47,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 203,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OBOOK to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWLS

OBOOK Stock Performance

OBOOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

OBOOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in OBOOK Right Now?

Before you consider OBOOK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OBOOK wasn't on the list.

While OBOOK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The top three myths costing you right now…
The top three myths costing you right now…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines