Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.55. Approximately 199,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 319,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$114.30 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Edward Hume Kernaghan bought 5,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,729,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$29,462,370.60. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $295,041 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

