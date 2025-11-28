Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Obsidian Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.2% to C$8.55 midday (intraday high C$8.72) on ~199,514 shares traded, about 37% below the average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment: RBC raised its target from C$9.00 to C$9.50 with a "sector perform" rating; the stock carries a consensus Hold rating and a consensus price target of C$10.83.
  • Fundamentals and insider activity: quarterly EPS was C$0.24 with a 16.27% net margin and a market cap of C$573.8M (P/E -2.79); insiders bought shares recently (director purchased 5,600 shares and insiders added 37,500 shares last quarter, ~1.20% insider ownership).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.55. Approximately 199,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 319,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$114.30 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Obsidian Energy

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Edward Hume Kernaghan bought 5,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,729,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$29,462,370.60. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $295,041 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Obsidian Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Obsidian Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Obsidian Energy wasn't on the list.

While Obsidian Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines