Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Scotiabank

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Scotiabank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock's previous close.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.83.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 5,530,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,056,494. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Occidental Petroleum's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,900,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,696,716,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,539,743 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,635,263,000 after buying an additional 828,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,846,231 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $771,949,000 after buying an additional 167,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,602,660 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $436,008,000 after buying an additional 1,883,721 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,730,847 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $276,772,000 after buying an additional 1,071,948 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded OXY to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling rising analyst optimism about near‑term earnings and likely prompting retail and model‑driven buying. Article Title

Zacks upgraded OXY to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling rising analyst optimism about near‑term earnings and likely prompting retail and model‑driven buying. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on OXY to $67 (from $60) and kept a positive rating, implying roughly mid‑teens upside from recent levels and supporting further analyst‑led buying. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target on OXY to $67 (from $60) and kept a positive rating, implying roughly mid‑teens upside from recent levels and supporting further analyst‑led buying. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Warren Buffett/Berkshire’s large energy position keeps OXY in the spotlight; commentary that the stock has “crushed the market” this year attracts momentum investors. Article Title

Coverage noting Warren Buffett/Berkshire’s large energy position keeps OXY in the spotlight; commentary that the stock has “crushed the market” this year attracts momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/ bullish pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) advocate buying dips in OXY, reinforcing conviction among income and value investors. Article Title

Analyst/ bullish pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) advocate buying dips in OXY, reinforcing conviction among income and value investors. Neutral Sentiment: OXY is a “trending” stock on Zacks/Yahoo — more eyeballs can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t guarantee sustained fundamentals-driven gains. Article Title

OXY is a “trending” stock on Zacks/Yahoo — more eyeballs can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t guarantee sustained fundamentals-driven gains. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector commentary (e.g., Tom Lee / Fundstrat pieces) highlights energy as a leading sector in the market bounce — that tailwind helps OXY but is broader than company‑specific fundamentals. Article Title

Macro/sector commentary (e.g., Tom Lee / Fundstrat pieces) highlights energy as a leading sector in the market bounce — that tailwind helps OXY but is broader than company‑specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage raises valuation and fundamental cautions (revenue weakness and volatility); the “1 reason to stay skeptical” theme may restrain conviction if earnings or cash‑flow underperform. Article Title

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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