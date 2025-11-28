Free Trial
OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
OceanaGold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Five covering analysts give OceanaGold a consensus "Buy" (four Buy, one Strong Buy) with an average 1‑year target of C$33.86, and several firms recently raised targets (RBC C$34, Jefferies C$43, Canaccord C$36, Desjardins C$50, TD to C$30 with an upgrade).
  • Shares & fundamentals: OGC traded at C$35.88 (up ~2.3%), near its 52‑week high of C$37.08, with a market cap of C$8.2B, P/E ~21, last quarter EPS C$0.40 on C$624.5M revenue, ROE 3.82% and net margin 5.86%.
  • Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold.

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Desjardins set a C$50.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of OceanaGold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of OGC traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.88. 234,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,978. The company's 50 day moving average is C$32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.94. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$10.86 and a 52 week high of C$37.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.54.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of C$624.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

