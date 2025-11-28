Free Trial
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Desjardins set a C$50.00 price target and a "buy" rating on OceanaGold, implying about a 39.16% upside from the current share price.
  • Several other brokers have raised targets recently (CIBC to C$50, Canaccord to C$36, RBC to C$34, TD to C$30, Jefferies to C$43), leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.86.
  • OceanaGold shares traded at C$35.93 (market cap C$8.21B) after reporting quarterly EPS of C$0.40 and revenue of C$624.5M, with analysts forecasting roughly C$0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC - Get Free Report) received a C$50.00 price objective from stock analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised OceanaGold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$33.86.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 232,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.54. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$10.86 and a 12 month high of C$37.08.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$624.50 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

