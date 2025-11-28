OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC - Get Free Report) received a C$50.00 price objective from stock analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised OceanaGold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$33.86.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 232,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.54. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$10.86 and a 12 month high of C$37.08.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$624.50 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

