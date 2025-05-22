Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.70 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 71.70 ($0.96). 2,702,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,268,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.60 ($0.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £398.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.44.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 6.55 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

