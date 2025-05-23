Oil Stocks To Watch Now - May 23rd

NuScale Power, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Chevron, United States Steel, Procter & Gamble, and Caterpillar are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By purchasing these equities, investors gain exposure to energy-sector dynamics and stand to earn dividends or capital gains as oil prices and company profits fluctuate. Their performance is closely tied to global supply-and-demand shifts, geopolitical events and regulatory or technological changes in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get NuScale Power alerts: Sign Up

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE SMR traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,470,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,432. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,837,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,125. The company has a market capitalization of $443.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,009.11. The stock had a trading volume of 466,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,705. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 147.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $975.16. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.84. 2,998,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37. The firm has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 8,410,596 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.96. 2,296,136 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.51. The company had a trading volume of 804,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,160. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $318.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here