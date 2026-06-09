Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 4.1% - What's Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.01 and last traded at $56.5160. Approximately 12,332,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 12,291,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 538,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,742,683.31. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 889,849 shares of company stock worth $55,614,037. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 165.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here