Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 1% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 22, 2024
Oklo logo with Oils/Energy background

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.98. 5,902,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,563,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Search Headlines