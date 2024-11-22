Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 1% - Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.98. 5,902,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,563,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

