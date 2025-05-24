Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank's stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,708,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,067 shares of the bank's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7%

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

