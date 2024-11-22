OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 198307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OLO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 569,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,792,309.10. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 591,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,899,065.40. This represents a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,148 shares of company stock worth $554,425 in the last three months. 39.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 319,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in OLO by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,528 shares of the company's stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 487,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OLO by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,500 shares of the company's stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company's stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

