Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$124.49 and last traded at C$124.49, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$147.91 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.06. The company has a market cap of C$299.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Olympia Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company's operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

