Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Get Omeros alerts: Sign Up

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omeros

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Omeros by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 14,486.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company's stock.

Omeros Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Omeros has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.42.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omeros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omeros wasn't on the list.

While Omeros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here