Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $13.05. Omeros shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 1,645,947 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Omeros from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omeros from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Omeros from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

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Omeros Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.54.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Analysts predict that Omeros Corporation will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Omeros

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $87,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.87. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 829.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company's research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros's portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros's first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Further Reading

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