Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.83.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 286,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,725. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,628,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,347 shares of the company's stock worth $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 154,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 394,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company's stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

